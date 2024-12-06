TFT Reach

Best time to buy jewellery and invest in gold is here! Win AED 1.5 million in Gold when you buy jewellery this DSF

Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is all set to celebrate the 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) with an extraordinary promotion offering a whopping AED 1.5 million in gold. This promotion allows shoppers to win big while enjoying world-class jewellery shopping experiences.

During the DSF from December 6, 2024, to January 12, 2025, customers who spend AED 1,500 or more on jewellery at participating outlets will have the opportunity to win their share of AED 1.5 million in gold. Each week, a total of 1 kilogram of gold will be awarded in raffle draws, with 20 winners receiving ¼ kilogram each. Weekly draws are scheduled on December 16, 23, 30, and January 6 and 12, 2025.

More than 85 leading jewellery brands with 275 plus retail jewellery outlets will be part of the promotion.
In addition to the grand prizes, participating jewellers will be offering irresistible deals across its participating outlets. Customer must look out for:

• Up to 50% off on select diamond and pearl jewellery
• Reduced making charges between 1-5% on select gold collections, with zero deductions on old gold exchanges
• Special gifts with select purchases

View the list of participating outlets and explore their offerings online at https://dubaicityofgold.com/.

