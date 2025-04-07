Over 200 beggars caught in Dubai during Ramadan and Eid

Dubai Police arrested more than 200 individuals for begging during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr holidays, in an effort to combat the illegal practice across the emirate.

In a statement, the General Department of Criminal Investigation revealed that a total of 222 beggars of various nationalities were apprehended. Of this number, 33 were caught during the Eid holiday period.

The arrests were made under the ongoing “Combat Begging” initiative, which aims to eliminate the practice through increased public awareness and firm enforcement.

Colonel Ahmad Al Adidi, Acting Director of the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena, noted that the campaign’s success is largely due to the proactive deployment of patrols and strict legal consequences.

He also warned the public that many individuals take advantage of the generous spirit of Ramadan by faking illnesses or using children to garner sympathy.

Begging is a criminal offense in the UAE, punishable by imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of AED 5,000.

Meanwhile, Captain Abdullah Khamis, Head of the Anti-Begging Section, highlighted that the campaign targets not only street-level begging but also modern forms such as electronic and online begging, which often involve fake donation drives or fundraising for non-existent causes.

“The campaign’s core objective is to protect society from crimes related to both street and online begging and uphold the UAE’s reputation as a civilised and secure nation,” he said in a news release.