Mubadala Abu Dhabi open line-up bolstered by addition of star duo Bencic and Badosa

Belinda Bencic and Paula Badosa are the latest players confirmed to be competing at the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, with the third edition of the WTA-500 event set to take place from February 1-8 at International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.

Swiss star Bencic, 27, became the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open’s inaugural champion in 2023 when she overcame Liudmila Samsonova to clinch the title. However, she was unable to defend her crown earlier this year due to pregnancy.

The former world number 4 is an eight-time singles winner on the WTA Tour, having also claimed Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games, held in 2021, when she defeated Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova in three sets.

Bencic produced a stunning comeback to claim the 2023 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, overturning a one-set deficit and saving three match points against Samsonova.

Bencic said: “I’m so excited to return to the UAE and compete in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open once again. Winning this tournament in 2023 was an unforgettable moment in my career, and I’m looking forward to coming back as a new mother and experiencing the amazing atmosphere.

“It’s been a special journey returning to the tour after giving birth, and I can’t wait to be back on court in a place which holds such special memories.”

Bencic will be joined in the competition by Dubai resident Badosa, who is currently 12th in the rankings. She clinched a fourth WTA Tour title with the Mubadala Citi DC Open in August after entering as a wildcard, defeating Marie Bouzkova in the final.

Badosa, 27, will be making her Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open debut after missing the previous two tournaments through illness and injury respectively.

Badosa said: “I’m thrilled to be competing in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. It’s a tournament I’ve wanted to play since it began in 2023, but unfortunately I had to withdraw previously due to injuries, however I’m determined to make the most of this opportunity in 2025!

“Abu Dhabi is an incredible city with amazing fans, and the tournament always attracts such a strong field. I’m feeling good about my form right now, and I’m looking forward to showing what I’m capable of in February.”

Bencic and Badosa will be joining a line-up of 28 leading players, which includes three-time Grand Slam finalist, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, will also be in the field following a lengthy lay-off through a shoulder injury, along with Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, a semi-finalist in the last two editions of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

Tickets can be purchased now at www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com. Children can attend the first five days of the tournament free of charge, while adult ticket prices start from just AED 25.