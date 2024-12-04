Advance purchase sales on now! Book your tickets for Abu Dhabi’s biggest winter celebration

Get ready to embrace the magic of the holiday season like never before as MENA Live Events proudly presents Yas Winter Fest for the second year.

From December 13-22, Yas Gateway Park North will transform into a magical winter wonderland, in an enchanting experience for guests of all ages. With festive cheer at every corner including a daily tree lighting ceremony, (artificial) snowfall throughout and special Santa sightings, Yas Winter Fest is set to be the ultimate celebration of the season!



Explore the key features:



SNOW ZONE

A snowy paradise awaits, as families and friends can frolic in the (artificial) snow zone, and enjoy exhilarating snow-inspired activities including a mega ice-like tubing slide. All the fun without the cold!



SANTA LAND

In Santa Land, little ones can get the chance to write & post a letter to Santa, snap some Instagrammable moments, and even take a go in Santa’s workshop where ornament decorating, crafts and gingerbread decorating will be in full swing.

CARNIVAL ZONE & KIDS ZONE

The towering highlight of the event, guests after an adrenaline thrill can explore in the Carnival Zone, featuring skill games and classic rides for adults and kids including a grand carousel, mini coaster and spinning teacups.



Little ones will also have their own dedicated mega kids zone, where they can celebrate winter like never before on Winter themed bouncy castles and inflatable slides, a zipline, bunjee jump, soft play area and more!

DAILY TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

Lights, twinkle, action! As the sun sets and day turns to night, gather round for the grand tree lighting ceremony. Join in on the countdown to bring the tree alive in a sparkling display, which will be sure to spread the holiday cheer in a twinkling show of magic & lights.

KIBSONS FESTIVE COOK SCHOOL

Looking for a new festive recipe? Stop by the Festive Cook School to learn classic holiday recipes and cook along with professional chefs, and even devour your creation at the end of the session! The best part? Cook School sessions are included FREE with your ticket.



If you’re more into eating than cooking, check out one of several food vendors, featuring signature festive dishes and family- sharing meals. When it’s time to do a little shopping, take a stroll through the myriad of artisan vendors selling their trinkets and treats.



NON-STOP STAGE SHOWS

Pumping from day to night, the Festive Stage will feature non-stop wintertainment, including bands, Christmas carol sing-alongs, school choirs and more. Jugglers, magicians and Santa himself will spread the Winter cheer on stage and roaming throughout the event.



OUTDOOR CINEMA

Once your singing battery runs low, you can sit back and relax in the outdoor festive cinema which will have 2 screenings per day of our favourite winter films including Home Alone, Frozen, Ice Age and more.

Be sure to check out the free activities included with your entry ticket:

Festive culinary workshops

Letters to Santa feature

Unlimited access to main stage shows

Access to outdoor winter cinema

Colouring & painting in Santa’s Workshop





Advance Purchase Tickets available until 12 December

Take advantage of advance purchase rate to save more and skip the box office queues!

With Saturday and Sunday dates expected to sell out, it’s all the more reason to book early.

Children under 3 go free!

Advance Purchase Prices:

Child (3-12 yrs): AED 20

Includes single day entry to the event

Standard (13+ yrs): AED 25

Includes single day entry to the event

Child season ticket (3-12 yrs): AED 85

Includes entry to the event every day

Standard season ticket: AED 110

Includes entry to the event every day

For more information and to stay updated on event details, visit https://yaswinterfest.com/ and follow us:

Instagram: @yaswinterfest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YasWinterFest

Tiktok: yaswinterfest



Tickets can be purchased at: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/94648/yas-winter-fest-2024-in-abu-dhabi

