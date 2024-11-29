McDonald’s UAE: 30 years of giving back to the community and empowering its people

For 30 years, McDonald’s UAE has gone beyond serving iconic meals—it has continuously shared the nation’s strong values, building a legacy of growth, diversity, and empowerment.

Growing in pace with the UAE ever since its founding, the fast food giant started its first restaurant at Dubai’s Al Ghurair Centre before expanding to over 200 restaurants across all seven Emirates. But McDonald’s UAE is more than just a destination for sharing Happy Meals with loved ones—it stands as a beacon of opportunity and inclusivity.

By championing the UAE’s vision of progress, it has created a platform for people from all walks of life to personally grow and reach for their dreams, all while uniting communities under its Golden Arches. McDonald’s UAE does not only believe in growing its restaurants; it also believes in helping its employees grow.

This Eid Al Etihad, McDonald’s UAE highlights the inspiring stories of seven employees, a few of many, who persevered in their growth and took their shot, reaching their dreams and flourishing their careers in Dubai.

Saadiya’s journey for instance at McDonald’s UAE is a powerful story of perseverance and growth. A shy young woman from Ajman, Saadiya once played for her school’s basketball team, where she learned the value of close bonds, collaboration, and teamwork. These lessons helped the team succeed, and more importantly, they shaped Saadiya’s vision for her own future.

When Saadiya joined McDonald’s UAE as a Crew Member, she didn’t just stop at doing her job—she saw an opportunity to grow both herself and the team around her. Her experience with basketball proved invaluable, as she fostered a spirit of teamwork and unity within her workplace. Today, Saadiya went from being a Junior Executive to a Training Consultant, mentoring others and helping them reach their full potential. Her mission is clear: to guide others toward success, just as she did, proving that with the right mindset and determination, success is within everyone’s reach.

“From training in a team to training a nationwide crew. Here, it’s possible,” Saadiya said.

“It’s a country that helps you realize your dreams,” she added.

Watch the video here: Making a life and lovin’ it

Just like Saadiya, Anoop’s journey at McDonald’s UAE is a testament to resilience, ambition, and the power of determination. In December 2013, he left his hometown in Kerala, India, and arrived in the UAE with dreams of building a better future. Starting as a Delivery Rider, Anoop faced every challenge head-on. His dedication didn’t go unnoticed, earning him two performance awards as a rider.

Eager to grow, Anoop transitioned to working in the kitchen, where he not only honed his skills but also found love, meeting his future wife. Today, he stands as a proud Restaurant Manager, the first Delivery Rider in McDonald’s UAE to rise through the ranks. Anoop’s story is an inspiring reminder that with hard work, perseverance, and a clear vision, success is not just a possibility—it’s a certainty.

“If you think you can do, you can do [it]. Never give up,” he said.

This Eid Al Etihad, McDonald’s UAE shines as a true example of how supporting and uplifting one another drives growth and success. By fostering a culture of mutual encouragement, McDonald’s UAE and its employees create opportunities for everyone to achieve their dreams. This Eid, let us celebrate the strength that comes from empowering one another and achieving greatness together.