Less than two weeks to go: Register now for ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon!

Ka-TFT, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is just around the corner—less than a week away!

This is your chance to stay fit while running through the UAE’s most iconic landmarks, and not just anywhere in the UAE, but in the heart of Abu Dhabi!

On December 14, get ready for an unforgettable run—whether you’re a casual runner aiming for a fun, healthy lifestyle and some Instagrammable photos, or a seasoned athlete looking to be the first to cross the finish line and push your limits!

Runners—depending on their chosen category—will pass by Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks, including Al Bateen Palace, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Hosn, and the World Trade Centre, while enjoying the refreshing coastal breeze along Corniche Road.

You can choose from five categories: the full marathon and marathon relay with teams of 2 completing half the distance each, both starting at 6 AM.

At 6:30 AM, the 10-km road race will kick off, followed by the 2.5-km untimed fun run at 8:45 AM, and then the 5-km distance at 9:30.

It doesn’t matter which race you finish—you will get an ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon bib, a  Nike T-shirt, and a 2024 medal that showcases the marathon route with some of the capital’s beautiful landmarks. Each distance is engraved on the medal, providing the ultimate symbol of your achievement and a souvenir of your incredible experience.

Of course, what’s a run without good food? After finishing, you choose from a range of food trucks to re-fuel in the race village and enjoy the entertainment and sponsor activities while you recover from your run.

The event village opens from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on December 10-13 and from 5 a.m. on December 14. Unwind, dine, and enjoy live music as you create unforgettable memories with family and friends!

Don’t miss out—register now at https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com/registration/!

