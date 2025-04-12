Overseas voting starts April 13: First time for OFWs to vote online

For the first time in Philippine election history, Filipinos abroad—particularly the nearly 200,000 registered voters in the UAE—can now cast their votes online for the upcoming 2025 Philippine National and Local Elections.

This year, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will be implementing internet voting in 77 out of 95 embassies and consulates around the world. The UAE is one of these, meaning that no manual voting will take place in the host country. Instead, they can use their mobile phones or computers to vote from the comfort of their homes.

The voting period runs from April 13 to May 12 until 3 PM UAE time, giving overseas Filipinos one full month to participate—well ahead of the May 2025 election day in the Philippines.

Why your vote matters

His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, emphasized that online voting is in response to OFWs’ long-standing call to have greater participation in the country’s national affairs—an easier, simpler, but secure way of voting.

“Dito sa pagboboto, ‘yan ang pinaka-konkretong ekspresiyon ng inyong partisipasyon sa buhay ng ating bayan,” Ambassador Ver said in a media briefing. “Hopefully, makarami talaga, dahil dito sa UAE sanay na sanay tayong gumamit ng ating mga cellphone, ng technology—sa pag-renew ng ating visa, lisensya, pagpapadala ng pera, kaya natin in-introduce ngayon ang online voting.”

During the 2022 Presidential elections, nearly 97,000 overseas Filipinos cast their votes in the UAE. This accounted for about one-third of all registered voters in the country, making the UAE one of the most active overseas voting hubs.

This year, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has recorded 123,891 registered voters, while the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has 66,001.

To encourage continued strong participation, the Consulate also reminded the community of the vital role they play.

“Ang mga botante sa UAE is the top, in terms of number of voters, the number din ng turnout at we want to maintain that,” said Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Consul General in Dubai. “But ang pinakamahalaga doon, importanteng maka-boto ang lahat.”

Is the system safe?

Atty. Ian Michel Geonanga, Deputy Head of the Office of Overseas Voting for Comelec, assured the public that security measures have been established to protect the online voting system, including multi-layered security architecture, encrypted data transmission, and real-time monitoring to safeguard its integrity and ensure voter safety.

The digital ballot system is mirrored across different servers in various locations. This way, any attempt to tamper with one server will be immediately flagged if it doesn’t match with the others, he added.

“Kung meron ka mang i-tamper o i-hack sa isa man diyan, madali agad siyang makikita kasi hindi siya magma-match with all the other data,” Geonanga explained.

In addition, the Comelec has deployed online security teams and monitoring personnel to ensure a smooth, fair, and credible election process.

A game changer for OFWs

While the new voting system raises doubts and confusion for some OFWs, registered voters like Alissandra Jasmine Cadag are excited about the opportunity it brings to make participation in the elections more accessible.

“Many of us work far from embassies or have hectic schedules that don’t allow time off. Online voting removes the need to travel or miss work, breaking down barriers and allowing more Filipinos abroad to have a say in choosing our leaders,” Cadag, an OFW in the UAE for seven years, explained.

Cadag shared that she will exercise her right to vote, not just to stay connected, but to help shape decisions that affect both Filipinos at home and OFWs abroad.

Though online voting might feel unfamiliar to some, Cadag views it as a step forward, especially in today’s digital age.

“If we don’t use this opportunity, we allow others to decide our future for us. Online voting is designed to make the process easier, not harder. Let’s trust in the system, stay informed, and actively contribute to building a better Philippines,” she added.

Pre-enroll to vote

While the elections will start on April 13, the pre-voting enrollment, a necessary step to verify your identity and access the internet voting platform, will run until May 7.

Only those included in the Certified List of Overseas Voters (CLOV) provided by Comelec can participate. You can pre-enroll online through an official link provided by the Comelec, or visit Philippine posts in the UAE, where voting kiosks have been set up for assistance.

To complete pre-enrollment, you’ll need:

A valid Philippine passport (original only, no photocopies)

A working mobile number

An active email address

If you don’t have a passport, other valid IDs, such as your PhilSys ID or Philippine driver’s license, may be used.

Once verified, voters will be given a chance to try a test voting link to familiarize themselves with the new system. However, the test link will no longer be accessible once official voting starts on April 13.

For those having difficulties with online enrollment or lacking required documents, manual verification can be done by visiting the nearest Philippine post.

“Hindi naman po natin tinatanggal yung option for us to go to the embassies or consulates, kasi if ever na hindi tayo ganoon ka-confident doing it at home, we can have the assistance of our very reliable staff,” said Atty. Geonanga.

How to vote online: A step-by-step guide

Once you’ve confirmed that you’re a registered voter and completed your pre-enrollment, you’re all set to vote online. Follow these easy steps:

Log in to Vote

Access the voting portal using the email address or mobile number you provided during pre-enrollment.

Wait for the OTP

Check your email or SMS for the one-time password (OTP) and enter it when prompted.

Click to Vote

Once logged in, simply click or tap the “Click to Vote” button on the portal.

Read the Instructions

A set of instructions will appear. Take a moment to read them carefully and follow the steps before proceeding. When you’re ready, click the “Start Voting” button.

Proceed with Voting

A list of candidates will be displayed. Choose the candidates you’d like to vote for.

Review Your Ballot

After selecting your candidates, you can review your digital ballot. The system will ask for confirmation before submitting. If you’re satisfied, click the button that says “I want to CAST my Digital Ballot” to finalize your vote.

Congratulations!

Once your vote is successfully cast, a dialogue box will appear confirming your submission.

The shift to online voting for Filipinos abroad marks a historic moment as it offers flexibility, making it easier and more inclusive, especially for OFWs with limited mobility or demanding work schedules. Now, the Filipinos’ role is to actively participate in upholding the integrity of the electoral process and making their voice count by choosing the right leaders who will champion their rights and bring about meaningful change for the nation.