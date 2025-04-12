EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Pilita Corrales, Asia’s Queen of Songs, dies at 85

Courtesy: Janine Gutierrez/FB, Pilita Corrales/IG

Pilita Corrales, widely celebrated as Asia’s Queen of Songs, has passed away at the age of 85. The news was confirmed by her granddaughter, actress Janine Gutierrez, in a heartfelt Facebook post.

“Pilita touched the lives of many, not only with her songs but also with her kindness and generosity,” Gutierrez wrote. “She will be remembered for her contributions to the entertainment industry, but most of all for her love of life and family.”

The family has not disclosed the cause of death but said details of the memorial services will be announced soon.

Corrales rose to fame in Australia with her hit “Come Closer to Me” before returning to the Philippines, where she became a music icon with songs like “A Million Thanks to You,” “Kapantay Ay Langit,” “Usahay,” and “Ang Pipit.” She also made her mark on television and film, with notable appearances in “Your Evening with Pilita” and “Enteng Kabisote 10 and the Abangers.”

“Please join us with your prayers and kind thoughts as we celebrate her beautiful life,” Gutierrez added.

