TikTok removes nearly 5 million PH videos in late 2024 for policy violations

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

TikTok has taken down almost 5 million videos from the Philippines in the last quarter of 2024 for breaching its community guidelines, the platform revealed in its latest Community Guidelines Report.

According to TikTok, 4.85 million videos were removed between October and December, mostly for violating policies on “sensitive” and “mature themes,” as well as rules surrounding regulated goods and commercial activities. The company said 99.6% of these videos were taken down proactively.

While TikTok did not specify how many removals were due to misinformation, it said 98% of such content was also taken down proactively.

The platform emphasized its use of independent fact-checking partners and a database of verified claims to assess accuracy.

TikTok explained that it uses a mix of technology, human moderation, and community reports to enforce its guidelines, and it removes accounts with repeated violations.

It also promotes media literacy through campaigns like #ThinkTwice, launched in February, to help users recognize and report misinformation and harmful content.

