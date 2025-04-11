Over 25,000 expected to join Kalayaan 2025 celebration in Dubai

Kalayaan 2025 is set to welcome more than 25,000 guests in a full-day celebration of Philippine Independence on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will run from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Halls 1 and 2.

Organized by Emirates Loves Philippines, Infinite Communities, and The Filipino Channel (TFC), this celebration is one of the biggest gatherings of Filipinos in the UAE. It aims to showcase Filipino culture, unity, and resilience through various performances and activities.

“This year… we aim to shine a light on the people, stories, and shared values that connect us all,” said a spokesperson for Emirates Loves Philippines. The group has over 1 million Filipino followers and is joining Kalayaan for the fourth time.

“Kalayaan 2025 is not merely a commemoration—it is a dynamic expression of the Filipino spirit. It underscores our cultural pride, our enduring contributions, and our integral role in the diverse social fabric of the UAE,” said His Excellency Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.

“This year, as we mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates, Kalayaan takes on a deeper meaning. It coincides with the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s proclamation of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’—an initiative that calls for unity, inclusivity, and collective identity. Events like this perfectly embody the shared values that have strengthened our bilateral ties over the decades.”

The program will feature live music, cultural shows, food booths, and a marketplace where small businesses and creators can showcase their work.

According to the Honorable Marford Angeles, Philippine Consul General of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, “Kalayaan 2025 is a remarkable opportunity to honour the contributions of overseas Filipinos and to strengthen bonds among our kababayans across the UAE. Each year, this event continues to grow—uniting thousands in a celebration of identity, history, and shared aspirations.”

Elena C. Cruz, Founder & CEO of Infinite Communities, added, “Bringing Kalayaan to life each year is both a responsibility and a joy. This event aligns perfectly with the very heart of our organisation’s identity: By the Community, For the Community.”

Josie Conlu, Community Director of Infinite Communities, said, “Kalayaan has evolved into one of the world’s premier Filipino community celebrations, and it is a privilege to contribute to its continued growth on the global stage.”

As the Filipino global network continues to expand, The Filipino Channel (TFC) recognises the value of such events in building meaningful connections. “Kalayaan is a living celebration of our shared stories,” said Audielyn Avencilla-Riola, The Filipino Channel’s Marketing Head for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. TFC artists who will grace the event are Jarren Garcia and Kai Montinola of Pinoy Big Brother Generation 11.