International Philippine School teams up with PPO-SA in Eastern Region, Saudi Arabia for Career Fair 2024

PPO-SA member professional organizations, IPSA and AMIS-PC School officials, teachers, students, and guests pose for a group photo. (Supplied photo)

In a groundbreaking partnership, the Philippine Professional Organization-Saudi Arabia (PPO-SA) has collaborated with the International Philippine School in Al Khobar (IPSA), and Al Majd International School-Philippine Curriculum (AMIS-PC) to organize the Career Fair 2024.

The Career Fair 2024, held on November 15, 2024, at the IPSA Multipurpose Hall, brought together representatives from 17 professional organizations and institutions from diverse sectors, including healthcare, engineering, architecture, business, and teaching.

One hundred thirty-eight students had the chance for an interactive engagement with experienced professionals, giving them a glimpse of the profession, education, and opportunities for career progression.

ppo2
PPO-SA Council 2024 receives the Certificate of Appreciation for its collaboration with IPSA, together with AMIS-PC.

The collaboration between the PPO-SA, IPSA, and AMIS-PC underscores the shared commitment to empowering the next generation of Filipinos, helping them choose a future career path.

Mr. Jose Rex Navarrosa, PPO-SA Council 2024 president, highlighted the historical and significant milestone in fostering stronger ties between professional organizations and educational institutions.

