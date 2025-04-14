Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

FilSoc’s Kalayaan 2025 is set to bring festive spirit to Dubai Filipino community

The Filipino Social Club’s (FilSoc) 127th Philippine Independence Day will be celebrated in Dubai on June 14, 2025, through a full-day event at Zabeel Hall 3 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This is the official Kalayaan 2025 event of the Filipino community and will run from 8 AM to 8 PM. Entry to the venue is free.

The celebration is organized by FilSoc, a non-profit and non-commercial community group licensed by the Government of Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) since 2019.

In a teaser post, organizers wrote: “KALAYAAN 2025 is about to get extra lit! Vibes pa more as we celebrate the 127th Philippine Independence Day — mas pina-chill, mas pina-cool, at mas pinasaya!”

Kalayaan is the Filipino word for “freedom,” referring to the day the Philippines declared independence from Spanish rule on June 12, 1898. Filipino communities in Dubai and around the world traditionally hold large celebrations in June to honor this national holiday.

This year’s Kalayaan event promises a vibrant gathering for Filipinos in Dubai, featuring entertainment, cultural performances, and activities that celebrate Filipino identity and pride.

