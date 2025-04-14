Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Robin Padilla backs Imee Marcos’ Senate reelection bid amid rift with admin slate

Senator Robin Padilla (left) and Senator Imee Marcos (right). Courtesy: Senate of the Philippines/FB. File photo.

Senator Robin Padilla has formally endorsed Senator Imee Marcos for her reelection bid in the 2025 midterm elections.

In a video shared on Marcos’ social media pages, Padilla is seen discussing Marcos’ platforms before ending the campaign message with a call to vote for her.

Padilla currently heads Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) following the absence of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is under the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged crimes against humanity. It remains unclear whether Marcos will be adopted as part of the PDP-Laban slate.

Marcos, who is seeking another term in the Senate, is running as an independent after leaving Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas — the administration-backed coalition led by her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. She cited “differences in ideals and principles” as the reason for her withdrawal, shortly after leading a Senate inquiry into Duterte’s ICC arrest.

Despite the endorsement, recent independent surveys show Marcos still outside the top 12 preferred senatorial candidates for 2025.

