Philippine Business Council hosts financial literacy session for members in Dubai

The Philippine Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) held its first event under its new leadership on April 13, 2025 — a financial literacy seminar called “Freedom 101.”

The session focused on equipping PBC-DNE members with real-life financial skills, such as how to manage money, understand investment options, and plan for long-term security.

It was delivered by financial experts Dr. Ben Lebig Jr., Ms. Charry Dela Cruz, and Ms. Ma. Francia Angeles, who shared tips and strategies on budgeting and growing personal savings.

Attendees came from various professional levels—from business executives to first-time employees—and the program was designed to be simple and easy to understand for everyone.

Key areas of personal finance covered during the session included:

Budgeting and money management techniques

Understanding various investment options

Strategies for building wealth and achieving financial security

The event was spearheaded by PBC-DNE’s Finance Director, Robert Capluong, who said, “We wanted to create this event for the employees and staff of all PBC members so they can take the first step towards financial freedom and learn how to invest and prepare for their future.”

The event was initiated by the League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs (LFBE), a subcommittee of PBC-DNE, and supported by Burjuman BHUB.

PBC-DNE encourages members to stay informed about future opportunities to further enhance their financial knowledge. For more information and updates on upcoming events, please visit the PBC-DNE website at www.pbc-dne.com.