Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia expecting second child: ‘Round 2, let’s go!’

Celebrity couple Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia are having another baby!

Coleen shared the news on Instagram, posting a heartwarming video revealing her baby bump while spending time in the pool.

Dressed in a green bikini, she was joined by her husband, Billy, and their son Amari, who both kissed her tummy in a sweet moment caught on camera.

“Round 2, let’s go! We’re so excited to meet you, baby! More than halfway there! Thank you, Lord, for another blessing. Amari can’t wait to be a big brother!” Coleen wrote in the caption.

The two tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Amari in 2020.

Billy recently served as a coach on The Voice Kids Philippines alongside Julie Anne San Jose and SB19’s Stell and Pablo. Coleen, meanwhile, starred in the thriller film Playtime with Xian Lim, Sanya Lopez, and Faye Lorenzo.