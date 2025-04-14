Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

First day of online voting in UAE shows strong turnout

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver (right) delivers his opening remarks during the Final Lockdown and Sealing (FLS) of the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) in Abu Dhabi, with Vice Consul Kevin Mark R. Gomez (left) present at the event.

The first day of online voting for Filipinos in the UAE has already shown promising results, according to H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.

In a statement, His Excellency said many found the system practical, secure, and credible.

While some technical issues were reported on the first day, H.E. Ver said these were resolved quickly through the 24/7 tech support provided by COMELEC.

“The first day of overseas online voting started with some technical issues, but we were not deterred, and these issues were addressed by the 24/7 tech support of the COMELEC,” His Excellency said.

The Embassy also reported that several Filipinos came to the polling precinct not just to vote, but also to ask for help in enrolling online.

“I am not allowed to tell you the actual number of those who voted, but it was a promising turnout and more importantly, it helped in accelerating the rate of online enrollment (which can still be done until 07 May 2025),” His Excellency said. “At the Polling Precinct at the Embassy, there were many cases who came to get assistance in enrolling online and then went ahead to cast their votes,” he added.

No queues during online voting

The Philippine Ambassador to the UAE also pointed out how this is different from past elections and proves the convenience of online voting.

“The interesting thing is that there was no queue of people who came to vote, which was a standard feature of the previous overseas voting,” he said.

“This proves that online voting is the way to go for our community in the UAE. The online voting system is indeed not just a practical and easy way, but at the same time secure and credible,” he added.

Enrollment figures

Currently, enrollment figures are at about 5% of the total 66,001 registered voters in Abu Dhabi. H.E. Ver encouraged more Filipinos to enroll and vote, emphasizing the importance of participation.

“I reiterate my call on the community, particularly the registered voters, to enroll and cast their votes and show the power and presence of the Overseas Filipinos in strengthening our democratic institutions and make a concrete contribution to shaping and building the future of the Philippines,” he concluded.

Filipinos in the UAE experienced online voting for the first time on April 13, 2025, allowing them to cast their votes anytime from home without lining up at Philippine missions.

 

