Garmin Fitness Festival announces exciting venue change

Due to excessive demand, Garmin Fitness Festival, which was previously scheduled at Meydan Dubai, will now be taking place at Dubai Expo City.

On Saturday 30 November, the incredible one-day fitness festival, powered by Amit Retail and in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and DET will be happening between 6.30 AM and 7PM at a location that now matches the space and requirements this epic event needs.

Not only will the family-friendly festival include races, entertainment and awesome food and beverage options – race participants will be in with a chance to win more than AED 1.4 million in prizes including three brand new cars.

Podium finishers will have the chance to bag themselves the latest must-have fitness technology from Garmin including fēnix 8, Enduro 3 and Forerunners. There’s more, the Male and Female Elite 10km winners will be awarded the keys to a brand-new car and early-bird surprises too!

Garmin Fitness Festival will be taking place at Dubai Expo City on Saturday 30 November with races happening throughout the day between 6:30 AM and 7PM, from 100m kids races to 10km for the adult novices, professionals and determined athletes.

All visitors will be welcomed at the huge Race Village featuring fitness activations, live music and entertainment and food and beverage options.

For full details of the race, head to www.garminfitnessfestival.com.

