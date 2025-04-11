Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW maritime stakeholders pledge joint commitment to protect rights of Filipino seafarers

DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay. Photo Courtesy: DMW/FB

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), together with partner agencies and major maritime stakeholders, has reaffirmed its strong commitment to uphold the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers under the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

Signed into law by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the Magna Carta guarantees key rights for Filipino seafarers, including fair wages, safe working environments, and opportunities for skills enhancement.

DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay led the ceremonial signing of the pledge of commitment alongside representatives from various maritime organizations and institutions. She underscored the shared responsibility of both government and industry to protect the dignity of Filipino seafarers and recognize their critical role in the global maritime sector.

“This pledge reinforces our duty as a nation to safeguard those who serve at sea and to provide them with the respect and support they deserve,” Bay said.

Among the signatories were Internship Crew Philippines, Magsaysay Inc., Philippine Transmarine Corporation (PTC), Joint Manning Group (JMG), ALMA Maritime Group, Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA), National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP), AMOSUP, and MATEU.

Representatives from key government agencies such as the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and others also took part in the event, highlighting the collective commitment to turn the Magna Carta from policy into action.

The ceremony marked a unified promise to uphold the rights of seafarers, who remain vital to the nation’s maritime economy.

