Filipino climbers set sights on Everest in 2025 expedition

Nearly two decades after the first Filipino reached the summit of Mt. Everest, two new adventurers are ready to take on the challenge.

This April 2025, mountaineers Jeno Panganiban and Miguel Mapalad are set to embark on the Mt. Everest Expedition 2025, aiming to bring the Philippine flag once again to the top of the world.

Fueled by passion, determination, and a deep appreciation for the great outdoors, the duo hopes to revive national pride and inspire the next generation of Filipino explorers. Their expedition is more than a personal goal—it’s a tribute to the trailblazers who came before them and a bold statement about the potential of Filipino mountaineers on the world stage.

The climb is being led by the Philippine 14 Peaks Expedition Team, a group dedicated to conquering all 14 of the world’s tallest mountains, each standing over 8,000 meters. This ambitious goal was set in motion with their successful summit of Mt. Manaslu (8,163 meters) in October 2024. Now, the team is eyeing Everest, along with future climbs of Mt. Cho Oyu and Mt. Lhotse within the same year.

For 29-year-old Panganiban, who manages a wholesale fruit and vegetable business, the love for mountaineering began in college after joining a hike with friends. Since then, the De La Salle University graduate has scaled numerous peaks both in the Philippines and abroad, including Mt. Pinatubo, Mt. Fuji in Japan, Mt. Kinabalu in Malaysia, and Mt. Yushan in Taiwan.

Mapalad, 42, began his mountaineering journey in 1999 with a climb up Mt. Cristobal in Quezon for a church Bible study outing. A native of San Juan City, he has since pushed himself to summit icy, high-altitude peaks across Nepal, Africa, and South America, including the formidable Mt. Ama Dablam in the Himalayas.

Reaching the summit of Mt. Everest, the world’s tallest mountain at 8,848 meters, is no small feat. The journey demands mental grit, physical endurance, and an unwavering will to overcome extreme conditions. But for Panganiban and Mapalad, the challenges ahead are part of the dream—one they’re ready to chase.

As their expedition begins, all eyes will be on this determined pair as they attempt to make history once again. With every step toward the summit, they carry not just their own hopes, but those of a nation cheering them on.

Written by Alona Cochon