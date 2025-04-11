Pinoys in UAE join Kalayaan 2025 kick-off; main event set for June 1

The Kalayaan 2025 celebrations officially began with a kick-off party held in Deira, Dubai on April 11. The grand celebration is set to take place on June 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event was attended by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Consul General Hon. Marford M. Angeles, and Vice Consul Jim Jimeno. Filipino community members and performers also joined the celebration.

Ambassador Ver encouraged Filipinos to be modern-day heroes in their everyday lives. “Pakiusap lang namin, we are being called to be heroes… just the basic things of going to our jobs, being diligent in our work… and being true to our families back home,” he said.

Consul General Angeles also shared a short message, highlighting the importance of celebrating Philippine independence abroad. “We are here because we are happy… Salamat sa inyong suporta sa ating Independence Day,” he said.

The event also featured cultural performances, including singing and dancing, along with a special announcement of the celebrities expected to join the main event on June 1—Jarren Garcia and Kai Montinola.

To end the night, attendees participated in a raffle draw, with winners receiving limited-edition Kalayaan 2025 t-shirts as souvenirs.