Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

DFA opens online apostille service for PSA documents

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino19 seconds ago

Courtesy: DFA/FB

Filipinos can now request Apostille services for key documents from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) online, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced.

This only covers birth certificates, marriage certificates, advisory on marriage, and Certificate of No Marriage Record (CENOMAR), which are often required when working or living abroad.

To start the process, applicants must visit www.apostille.gov.ph and choose the PSA Document with Apostille option.

Payments should be made through the LANDBANK LinkBiz portal, selecting “DFA Apostille plus PSA Document.” The fee is Php 500 for birth, marriage, and advisory documents, and Php 560 for CENOMAR.

Applicants can either claim their documents at the DFA office in Double Dragon Plaza, Pasay City, on the date given via PSAHelpline email, or choose to have them delivered.

Delivery is also available for those who prefer the document to be sent to their address. For more details, contact DFAMPC through the following mobile numbers: +63 977 171 4713, +63 915 915 5793, or +63 916 302 7519.

You may also email DFAMPC at [email protected] for questions about the service or delivery process.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino19 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

eating arabic food istock

Hygiene matters most for Dubai diners, survey finds

30 mins ago
UAE search and rescue team

UAE rescue team praised for life-saving mission in Myanmar

1 hour ago
Arabian Warrior 5

Calling all Filipinos: Join the RAK OCR on April 26 for fun, fitness, and community!

2 hours ago
KELA Template 53

Filipina artist Marjowyn Vito represents PH, honors generations of women at international art exhibit in Dubai

20 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button