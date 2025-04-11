DFA opens online apostille service for PSA documents

Filipinos can now request Apostille services for key documents from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) online, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced.

This only covers birth certificates, marriage certificates, advisory on marriage, and Certificate of No Marriage Record (CENOMAR), which are often required when working or living abroad.

To start the process, applicants must visit www.apostille.gov.ph and choose the PSA Document with Apostille option.

Payments should be made through the LANDBANK LinkBiz portal, selecting “DFA Apostille plus PSA Document.” The fee is Php 500 for birth, marriage, and advisory documents, and Php 560 for CENOMAR.

Applicants can either claim their documents at the DFA office in Double Dragon Plaza, Pasay City, on the date given via PSAHelpline email, or choose to have them delivered.

Delivery is also available for those who prefer the document to be sent to their address. For more details, contact DFAMPC through the following mobile numbers: +63 977 171 4713, +63 915 915 5793, or +63 916 302 7519.

You may also email DFAMPC at [email protected] for questions about the service or delivery process.