Team Pinas shines at World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in Florida

Team Pinas, an eight-member delegation from the National Masters and Seniors Athletics Association of the Philippines (NMSAAP), made a strong impression during the 10th World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships held from March 23 to 30 at the Alachua County Sports and Events Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Among the standout performers was Brenda Ramos-Zinampan, a teacher from Solano, Nueva Vizcaya, who delivered the team’s sole podium finish.

Competing in the women’s pentathlon for the 45-49 age group, she claimed a bronze medal, preventing the Philippines from being shut out in the highly competitive nine-day event that featured 24 athletic disciplines, over 4,000 athletes, and participants from 80 countries.

Though the team brought home only one medal, several athletes achieved personal and season-best performances, showing potential and perseverance across various events.

Nhea Ann Barcena, representing Panu-kulan, Quezon, and BGC, Taguig, made a respectable debut. In the women’s 8K cross-country (40-44 age group), she placed 7th among 82 runners with a time of 33:06. She followed it up with a 15th-place overall finish in the 10K road race, clocking 39:23—a personal and season-best time, ranking her 9th in her age division out of 108 runners.

Riezel Buenaventura delivered a strong showing in the women’s pole vault (35-36 category), matching her Masters personal record and achieving a season-best mark of 3.30 meters.

Drolly Claravall took 13th place out of 20 competitors in the women’s hammer throw (55-59 age group), registering a solid throw of 26.27 meters.

Meanwhile, Judith Staples set a new personal best in the women’s pole vault (50-59 group), clearing 2.20 meters, which earned her 13th place out of 17 entries, and 5th place within the 55-59 age category.

On the men’s side, Edward Obiena delivered a consistent performance in the discus throw (55-59 age group), landing 11th place with a distance of 30.10 meters.

Sotronio Igay, competing in the men’s 70-74 category, finished 13th out of 16 in the 800-meter run with a time of 3:32.70, and 17th out of 22 in the 1,500-meter race.

Rodelio Gadapan also impressed with a personal best time of 2:38.15 in the men’s 800-meter (55-59 age group), placing 20th out of 24 runners. He later competed in a longer distance event with 167 runners from various age groups, where he finished 66th overall, and 11th in his category, clocking 41:28—another season and personal best.

