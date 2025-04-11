Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOTr defends NAIA concession deal amid SC petition questioning legality

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac (left), Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon (middle), Secretary of Tourism Christina Garcia Frasco (right). Screengrab from Department of Transportation/FB

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) maintained that the concession agreement for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project was legal and transparent.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon emphasized during a press briefing that the agreement underwent a proper bidding process, with guidance from the Asian Development Bank.

“This was a properly bidded out concession agreement, advised no less than by the Asian Development Bank, so the government stands by the agreement and the process by which the agreement was signed,” Dizon said.

This came after a group of lawyers filed a 182-page petition before the Supreme Court (SC), seeking to halt the implementation of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Revised Administrative Order No. 1 and the NAIA PPP Project Concession Agreement. They requested a temporary restraining order, a preliminary injunction, or a status quo ante order.

Petitioners Joel Butuyan, Soledad Derequito-Mawis, Tony La Viña, Roger Rayel, and Jose Mari Benjamin Francisco Tirol argued that the government failed to follow the newly enacted Republic Act No. 11966 or the PPP Code, in the bidding, awarding, and execution of the deal. They claimed the process followed the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law, which had already been repealed.

Dizon declined to address the specifics of the petition, stating, “It’s very difficult for us to react because it’s already in the Supreme Court.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Team Pinas main photo

Team Pinas shines at World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships in Florida

28 mins ago
Miguel Mapalad. Jeno Panganiban MP

Filipino climbers set sights on Everest in 2025 expedition

55 mins ago
Felicitas Q. Bay DMW FB

DMW maritime stakeholders pledge joint commitment to protect rights of Filipino seafarers

2 hours ago
NAIA T4 istock

NAIA terminal 4 gone for good due to safety risks, replacement to rise at old cargo area

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button