Sail into excitement: Witness the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas!

SailGP’s high-speed, high-tech racing, which features 11 national teams battling it out during an annual event calendar at iconic global destinations, has captivated a worldwide audience of racing fans. With the action close to shore, and reaching speeds faster than the wind at over 100 km/h (60 mph), you can see why.

For Filipinos, these events hold much deeper significance as they represent a celebration of the Philippines’ rich maritime heritage. As an archipelago comprising over 7,000 islands, the Philippines has a profound connection to the sea, woven into the fabric of its culture and history.

There are several regatta festivals held across different regions of the Philippines, attracting local as well as international tourists every year. But Filipinos in the UAE don’t have to miss out on the excitement. With SailGP taking place from November 23-24 at the Race Stadium in Port Rashid, Terminal 2, they can enjoy thrilling racing on water right in the heart of Dubai.

The Dubai event marks the beginning of the SailGP 2025 season, featuring 11 national teams battling it out in advanced hydro-foiling F50 catamarans.The world’s best male and female athletes will navigate the waters and will race against the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline, including the towering Burj Khalifa. This unique combination of speed and scenery creates an atmosphere perfect not just for friends but also for families looking to make lasting memories together.

Beyond the excitement of the races, the event will also feature performances by renowned music stars Tinie Tempah and Craig David. On Saturday evening, Tinie Tempah will entertain the crowd with some of his biggest hits, while Craig David’s TS5 DJ set will keep the energy high on Sunday after the race.

These performances will take place in the exclusive Waterfront Premium Lounge, presented by Nikki Beach, where premium ticket holders can enjoy top-tier hospitality, live DJs, and prime seating that puts them right at the center of the action. For those who may not have access to the premium area, the performances will be broadcast live on large screens throughout the SailGP Race Stadium, ensuring everyone can enjoy the show.

The opening event of the SailGP season not only promises thrilling races but also emphasizes inclusivity and empowerment. For the first time, the series will feature a female driver, Martine Grael of the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team, inspiring women and young girls to pursue their dreams in sports. This aligns beautifully with the Filipino spirit, which celebrates resilience, community, and the breaking of barriers.

Racing full circle around the world, SailGP’s 2025 season will be the league’s most expansive to date with events spanning five continents. Kicking off in Dubai on November 23-24, 2024, the series will make stops in world-class destinations, including Rio de Janeiro, New York, Sydney and Geneva.

Each event is a celebration of unity and passion for the sport, creating a perfect occasion for Filipinos to come together and cheer for their favorite teams.

Visit https://sail.gp/lkwvgi today to purchase tickets and experience the thrill of SailGP in Dubai. A variety of viewing options are available, including the Waterfront Grandstand and Waterfront Premium Lounge, both of which provide excellent vantage points for the races.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of an exhilarating event that combines the excitement of high-speed racing with the joy of music and community, while also celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie that unites us all.