Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo returns; invites cyclists from all skill levels

The highly anticipated Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo is back for 2024, inviting cyclists to a challenging 150-kilometre race that stretches from the capital city of Abu Dhabi to the Garden City of Al Ain.

Scheduled for 16 November, this year’s Gran Fondo is designed for cyclists of all skill levels, with the goals of encouraging community fitness and celebrating their love of the sport.

The prize money for the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo will be distributed across various categories (Male & Female), including: Age Group, Emirati, Overall, Classification, Teams, and Oldest Rider, with prizes allocated to each category based on their respective performance standings.

Participants in the Elite category, including male, female, and teams, will kick off the race, followed by riders categorized based on their average speed and distributed into five groups. Meanwhile, recreational teams can join any speed group except the Elite. These categories allow for a competitive yet inclusive cycling event.

This year’s Gran Fondo will include ten age categories for male and female competitors to recognize the diverse range of participants. Riders will be assigned to their respective categories based on their age at the time of the event, starting from 18 years old to 75 and up.

The prize money will be distributed among various categories, rewarding not only the fastest riders but also teams and the oldest participants.

For more information, visit the website. As the challenging race nears, cyclists from across the region are called to gear up to push their limits while soaking in the breathtaking landscapes of the UAE.

