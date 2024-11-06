TFT Reach

Get ready for big wins this November with Big Ticket!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

November is here, and so are the celebrations! That’s why, Big Ticket is thrilled to present the return of the Mega AED-25 million guaranteed grand prize, its biggest prize of the year! But that’s not all — every ticket you purchase gives you a chance to win a 24-karat gold bar worth AED 82,000 every single day!

This month, Big Ticket is also introducing an exciting new contest during the live draw, “The Big Win.” On December 3, four lucky winners will take home cash prizes up to AED 150,000! To enter, simply buy two Big Tickets in one transaction between November 1 and 28. You’ll automatically qualify for a chance to attend the live draw and win guaranteed cash prizes starting at AED 20,000.

And there’s more! Enjoy Big Ticket’s exclusive online offer: Buy 2, Get 2 Free on tickets from November 1 to 28.

Car enthusiasts won’t want to miss out, too! This month, Big Ticket is offering two luxurious cars: a BMW 840i, with the draw on December 3; and a Maserati Grecale, which will be up for grabs on January 3, 2025. Dream Car ticket price is only AED 150.

Don’t miss your chance to win big this November with Big Ticket! Join the excitement and celebrate the season of giving!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 32

Al Masaood Automobiles Renault expands its model lineup with the new Renault Arkana

2 hours ago
pagibig

Pag-IBIG Fund’s assets breached P 1 trillion

1 day ago
Ybeth Template 23

Pearly Delfino-Alejandria: Mrs. Grand Universe UAE 2024, a beacon of pride for Bicol and the Filipino community

4 days ago
Ybeth Template 21

Unwrap the Joy of Gift Giving: LBC to grant Christmas wishes through ‘Your Wish is our Padala’ holiday campaign

5 days ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button