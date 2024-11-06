Filipino music icons rock Dubai at Chicking Pinoy Beats: An unforgettable night of OPM

Dubai witnessed an electrifying celebration of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) on November 3, 2024, as Filipino music icons Rico Blanco, Juan Karlos, and Kyle Echarri took to the stage at Chicking Pinoy Beats held at The Agenda, Dubai Media City. With doors opening at 5 PM, over 3,000 OPM fans gathered for a night that would leave a lasting mark on Dubai’s Filipino music scene.

As the crowd poured in, the event kicked off with vibrant beats by DJs Mika and Andrei, setting the tone for an unforgettable night. The first to perform was the young sensation, Kyle Echarri, who mesmerized the audience with his dynamic energy and charisma.

Juan Karlos, a powerhouse in the Filipino music industry, took the stage next and captivated fans with his soulful voice and impressive repertoire. Known for his chart-topping hits and unique musical style, he delivered a performance that brought the audience to their feet, singing and swaying along to every beat.

The audience was in for a special treat when Kyle Echarri joined Juan Karlos on stage, turning their performance into an impromptu duet. This surprise collaboration delighted fans, as the two young stars harmonized effortlessly, making the crowd swoon in delight.

The night reached its peak when the legendary Rico Blanco, hailed as “The Brains of Rivermaya,” took center stage. His performance was a powerful homage to Filipino alternative rock, featuring iconic songs that have defined OPM for decades. Rico’s stage presence and passion ignited the crowd, making it a night to remember as he closed the event on a high note.

Running from 6 PM to 11 PM, the evening was a perfect blend of high-energy performances, heartfelt moments, and community celebration. Chicking Pinoy Beats, an event by Equityplus Advertising, is brought to you by Nikai Electronics and Home Appliances, Quanta Ice Creams, and Comera, with The Filipino Times as the print partner and 104.8 Channel4 FM as the radio partner.