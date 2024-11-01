Unisat Emirates Ajman: Sip your favorite Filipino beverages for just AED 25

If you’re looking to quench your thirst with a touch of luxury, Unisat Emirates is your go-to destination.

Located in Ajman, this store offers an impressive selection of premium beverages that cater to discerning tastes. Napakasarap at hahanap-hanapin mo pa!

Introductory offers

Unisat Emirates Ajman is currently featuring an exclusive introductory offer on Fundador Super Special, a premium brand known for its rich heritage and exquisite craftsmanship.

Priced at an introductory rate of AED 25 per liter, down from AED 30, this offer is perfect for those seeking quality at an unbeatable value.

With its affordable price, you won’t want to miss out on this beloved beverage cherished by many Filipinos. It’s perfect for celebrating special occasions or as a thoughtful gift for someone special. Whatever your reason, it’s sure to make every moment super special!

Plus, Chivas Regal is offering customers the chance to win a Land Rover Defender with any purchase of 100 AED or more on their products. This promotion, running until November 24, invites you to indulge in Chivas Regal while potentially driving away in a new vehicle—available at Unisat Ajman.

Why choose Unisat Emirates Ajman?

Unisat Emirates Ajman is one of a kind. Once you’ve bought from their shop, you will see the difference and the reason why their customers keep coming back.

Firstly, Unisat Emirates guarantees high-quality genuine beverages, to meet the tastes of connoisseurs and customers. It’s the largest beverage store in town with over 15,000 sq ft of space and over 5000 products on display.

Secondly, the store prides itself on providing outstanding customer service, ensuring every visit is satisfying and enjoyable. Ikaw ang bida rito!

Lastly, Unisat Emirates ensures that you leave with your thirst thoroughly quenched with up to 50% off.

Additionally, the more you spend the more your rewards. If you want to get the perfect

beverage either to quench your thirst or enjoy a special occasion, visit the Unisat Emirates, Ajman Outlet. The shop is open daily from 9 AM to 12 midnight, ready to serve you with the finest selections.

For more information, feel free to call them at 056 119 9527 or visit their social media page at unisatajman on Instagram.