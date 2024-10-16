HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate introduces the all-new Green Edition, advanced golf course mode and enhanced outdoor experiences

Huawei has introduced the new Advanced Golf Features and the enhanced Expedition mode for the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, along with a new Green edition. Since its launch last year, the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate has set a new standard for innovation and versatility, appealing to fearless adventurers. With its advanced features and robust design, it encourages users to push boundaries and explore new horizons. The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate brings ground-breaking innovations with the innovative use of the Zirconium-based liquid metal material case, under the ISO 22810:2010 standard and with EN13319 certification for diving accessories which supports dives with a maximum depth of 100 metres, as well as up to 14-days of battery life.

This year, Huawei brings new updates to further enhance this smartwatch’s appeal with the Green colourway, as well as the Advanced Golf Course Mode and upgraded Expedition Mode features.

The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Green Edition is now available for purchase through Huawei’s online store and select retailers in UAE starting at AED 2599. To provide a worry-free experience, Huawei is offering the HUAWEI Care+ Service, which can be purchased alongside the new watch.

New Green Edition Features the New Dual-Colour Nano-Tech Ceramic Bezel

The HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate brings a new colourway to the existing Blue and Black collection – Green. The green edition comes with a striking new exclusive dual-colour nano-tech ceramic bezel, which showcases advanced ceramic processing techniques. The watch continues to use premium materials such as Zirconium-based liquid metal, a first on a smartwatch, and sapphire crystal glass, ensuring both durability and luxury.

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate offers a variety of straps, with the new green colour bringing the new dual-colour integrated woven strap, along with premium titanium options. The new update also brings 5 new preset watch faces, inclusive of 3 golf-themed watch faces.

Huawei’s First Global Advanced Golf Course Mode

The new enhanced update for the golf features brings Huawei’s first advanced Golf Course Mode with global golf course maps on users’ wrists. This update offers maps of over 15,000 courses worldwide. It also comes with a brand-new optimised 3D course effect that brings a clear, panoramic view of the clear layouts of obstacles and environment, ensuring golfers are always well-prepared before each shot.

It also introduces the customised distance measurement enhancing the golfing experience with high-precision positioning. The Plays-Like distance feature takes the slope of the fairway into account to display adjusted distances, helping golfers refine their strategies. Alongside these, features like wind speed and direction, as well as green slope direction, offer real-time data to help golfers make informed decisions for each shot.

The update also introduces rich data analysis and sharing features, such as the Scorecard, which enhances the overall golfing experience with the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate.

Enhanced Expedition Mode and Health Monitoring Features

Outdoor exploration is a way of life that balances adventure with personal wellness, and the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, with its all-around vitals monitoring, keeps you in tune with both. The latest update enhances Expedition Mode and introduces new health features, offering all-round vitals tracking right on your wrist.

One of the key updates is the support for downloading all-colour contour Maps for offline use with Dim Mode. These maps are invaluable for identifying terrain, planning routes, and managing supplies, even without connectivity in remote areas. The new Expedition Route Import feature allows users to import routes, complete with marked points, directly from the HUAWEI Health app.

Besides, the update also introduces advanced health monitoring features for complete health management. Huawei has added the Emotional Wellbeing Assistant to the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, further supporting users’ mental and emotional health.

The Ultimate Performance

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate sets a new benchmark in smartwatch technology, combining luxury design, advanced features, and a strong focus on user well-being. With an impressive battery life of up to 14 days under, it’s designed to keep up with your lifestyle.

Discover the perfect blend of technology, style, and wellness with the HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate – the ultimate companion for modern explorers.