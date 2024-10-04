TFT Reach

Delivery rider from Abu Dhabi takes home AED 20 million with Big Ticket

During the Series 267 Big Ticket draw, Abul Monsur Abdul Sabur was named the lucky winner who took home the AED 20 million grand prize.

A 50-year-old delivery rider from Bangladesh, currently based in Abu Dhabi, has been buying Big Ticket entries since 2007. This time, he and his friends purchased five tickets, and as fate would have it, one of them became the winning ticket, bringing Abul incredible fortune!

Overjoyed after receiving the once in a lifetime call, Abul couldn’t believe his luck, having faithfully bought tickets every month for years. When asked about his plans for the cash prize, he shared that it will go toward supporting his family and fulfilling his dream of starting his own business. As for his message to Big Ticket customers, Abul, bursting with excitement, simply said: “I’m so ecstatic right now that I’m at a loss for words!”

Congratulations once again to our Big Ticket AED 20 million grand prize winner.

Get ready for an exciting October with Big Ticket! Anyone who purchases a Big Ticket during the month of October will have the chance to win the grand prize of AED 20 million in the live draw that will take place on the November 3rd. Additionally, each ticket bought enters participants into a daily electronic draw to win a 24-karat gold bar throughout the month. But that’s not all—luxury cars are also up for grabs! A Range Rover Velar, worth AED 355,000, will be drawn on November 3rd, and the BMW 840i, valued at AED 470,000, will be launched on October 1st, with the draw taking place on December 3rd. Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

