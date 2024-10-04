Delivery rider from Abu Dhabi takes home AED 20 million with Big Ticket

During the Series 267 Big Ticket draw, Abul Monsur Abdul Sabur was named the lucky winner who took home the AED 20 million grand prize.

A 50-year-old delivery rider from Bangladesh, currently based in Abu Dhabi, has been buying Big Ticket entries since 2007. This time, he and his friends purchased five tickets, and as fate would have it, one of them became the winning ticket, bringing Abul incredible fortune!

Overjoyed after receiving the once in a lifetime call, Abul couldn’t believe his luck, having faithfully bought tickets every month for years. When asked about his plans for the cash prize, he shared that it will go toward supporting his family and fulfilling his dream of starting his own business. As for his message to Big Ticket customers, Abul, bursting with excitement, simply said: “I’m so ecstatic right now that I’m at a loss for words!”

Congratulations once again to our Big Ticket AED 20 million grand prize winner.

