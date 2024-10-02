Go for the gold! Daily gold giveaway is back at Big Ticket this October!

October is here, bringing a wave of excitement and celebration as Big Ticket, the UAE’s trusted raffle, unveils its latest prizes!

This month is set to be an unforgettable month for all as it marks the highly anticipated return of the daily gold giveaway.

But this time, participants have the chance to win a 24k gold bar every single day.

Adding to the thrill, Big Ticket is also giving away a guaranteed AED20-million prize, which is sure to elevate the anticipation for participants.

Car enthusiasts won’t want to miss out, too, as two luxurious vehicles are up for grabs starting this October.

The stunning Range Rover Velar, which is worth AED 355,000, is on promotion and will be given away in a live draw on November 3rd.

Additionally, the sleek BMW 840i, valued at AED 470,000, is on promotion in October and November, with the draw date on December 3rd.

Each ticket will enter only one daily E-draw, so make sure to buy more so you’’ll have more chances of winning.

With daily gold giveaways and dream cars on the line, October indeed promises to be a month filled with excitement and celebration. So don’t miss out — grab your ticket now!