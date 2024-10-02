TFT Reach

Go for the gold! Daily gold giveaway is back at Big Ticket this October!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report38 mins ago

October is here, bringing a wave of excitement and celebration as Big Ticket, the UAE’s trusted raffle, unveils its latest prizes!

WhatsApp Image 2024 10 02 at 10.08.29 AM

This month is set to be an unforgettable month for all as it marks the highly anticipated return of the daily gold giveaway.

But this time, participants have the chance to win a 24k gold bar every single day.

Adding to the thrill, Big Ticket is also giving away a guaranteed AED20-million prize, which is sure to elevate the anticipation for participants.

Car enthusiasts won’t want to miss out, too, as two luxurious vehicles are up for grabs starting this October.

The stunning Range Rover Velar, which is worth AED 355,000, is on promotion and will be given away in a live draw on November 3rd.

Additionally, the sleek BMW 840i, valued at AED 470,000, is on promotion in October and November, with the draw date on December 3rd.

Each ticket will enter only one daily E-draw, so make sure to buy more so you’’ll have more chances of winning.

With daily gold giveaways and dream cars on the line, October indeed promises to be a month filled with excitement and celebration. So don’t miss out — grab your ticket now!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report38 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ybeth Photo 2024 10 01T164650.550

Win VIP tickets ‘When September Ends’ for Green Day’s historic Dubai show

18 hours ago
Wiz Khalifa

Global superstar Wiz Khalifa to return to Dubai this November

21 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 2024 09 26T133349.866

PICPA Dubai conducts Tally Accounting workshop

6 days ago
filipino times main article image 1920x1080 1

Unlock AED 20 million: Your chance with Big Ticket this September

1 week ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button