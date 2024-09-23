TFT ReachFood

Celebrate Bubee Drinks Cafe’s 6th anniversary with a special offer!

Bubee Drinks Cafe is thrilled to announce its 6th anniversary! As it marks another year of serving refreshing beverages, Bubee invites everyone to join the celebration from October 4th to October 6th, 2024. Thanks to the incredible support of their loyal customers, Bubee has reached new heights, and to show appreciation, they are bringing back their exclusive Buy 1, Get 1 FREE offer!

The anniversary deal is simple and rewarding: visit any of Bubee’s 65 stores across the UAE, purchase any delicious drink, and receive a second one free! The second drink must be of equal or lesser value, and this offer is available exclusively to walk-in customers.

Bubee Drinks Cafe has become a beloved brand, known not only for their Taiwan inspired beverages but also for creating a sense of community. Over the past six years, Bubee has expanded across the UAE and gained a global following, from Azerbaijan, Albania, and Seychelles.

Bubee remains committed to delivering top-quality drinks, sourcing only the finest ingredients to craft flavorful and exciting beverages. Each cup is a testament to their dedication to providing a refreshing experience unlike any other.

Mark your calendars for October 4th, 5th, and 6th, 2024, and join Bubee Drinks Cafe in celebrating six years of delicious drinks and cherished memories. Don’t miss out on this exclusive anniversary offer—come raise a glass with Bubee and toast to many more years of refreshment and joy!

