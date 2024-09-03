A Bangladeshi national walks away with a massive AED 15 million grand prize with Big Ticket!

During the Series 266 Big Ticket draw, Nur Miah Shamsu Miah was named the lucky winner who took home the AED 15 million grand prize.
A 40-year-old father of three children aged 5, 8, and 13, has been living in Al-Ain for the past 18 years, where he works in painting. He purchased his ticket from the Big Ticket store at Al-Ain Airport, taking advantage of the “Buy 2, Get 3 Free” offer. The lucky winner of AED 15 million said, “I am very happy about my win, two of my friends are already celebrating with me now.” Nur and his friends have been purchasing tickets for the past year after hearing the story of a previous Big Ticket winner, and they decided to try their luck as well. When asked about his plans, he said, “I will share this prize with my friends, and the first thing I will do is renew my visa. Then, I will think about what to do with my winnings. My advice to everyone is to believe in God and be patient; one day, you will win.”
Congratulations once again to our Big Ticket AED 15 million grand prize winner.
Customers who purchase their Big Tickets throughout the month of September will stand a chance to be named the grand prize winner and walk away with AED 20 million during the live draw on 3rd October along with ten lucky customers will each win AED 100,000 during the next live draw, and a luxurious brand-new Maserati Ghibli. Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to be one of three winners to walk away with AED 100k every Tuesday.
The upcoming live draw will be livestreamed on Big Ticket’s Facebook page, and YouTube channel at 2:30 pm GST.
For the latest news and updates from today’s draw, everyone is invited to follow Big Ticket’s website and social media platforms.
|Prize
|Prize Description
|Name
|Ticket No.
|Nationality
|Grand Prize
|AED15,000,000
|Nur Miah Shamsu Miah
|201918
|Bangladesh
|1st
|AED 100,000
|Jabid Narikkuni Jamal
|134694
|India
|2nd
|AED 100,000
|Sajan Kumar Sivasankara
|138150
|India
|3rd
|AED 100,000
|Salimkutty Mohammedkunju
|138711
|India
|4th
|AED 100,000
|Natalia Kristioglo
|378734
|Russian
|5th
|AED 100,000
|Akhilkumar Mahendran
|170403
|India
|6th
|AED 100,000
|Unnikrishnan Maruthumkandathil
|003399
|India
|7th
|AED 100,000
|Krishnadas Madayath
|032002
|India
|8th
|AED 100,000
|Thomas Varghese
|040005
|India
|9th
|AED 100,000
|Sanjeevkumar Mallayya
|171565
|India
|10th
|AED 100,000
|Jayaprakasan MADHAVAN
|197075
|India
3 X AED 100,000 E-draw dates:
Week 1: 1st – 9th September & Draw Date – 10th September (Tuesday)
Week 2: 10th – 16th September & Draw Date – 17th September (Tuesday)
Week 3: 17th – 23rd September & Draw Date – 24th September (Tuesday)
Week 4: 24th – 30th September & Draw Date – 1st October (Tuesday)