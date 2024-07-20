Klinika Kabayan: Aster Clinics’ Initiative to Cater the Filipino Community

At Aster Clinics, we are proud to serve the Filipino community through our specialised Klinika Kabayan

locations. These clinics are staffed with Filipino doctors and team members who understand the unique

health needs and cultural nuances of the Filipino community.

Our Klinika Kabayan clinics offer a wide range of services, including general medicine, paediatrics,

gynaecology, and dermatology, ensuring comprehensive care in a familiar and comfortable environment.

We also engage in community outreach, organising health camps and wellness workshops to promote

preventive care and health awareness.

Aster Clinics now offer revolutionary skincare solutions to achieve radiant skin. Aesthetics by Aster is one

such initiative. These days advanced treatments utilise the latest scientific advancements to rejuvenate and refresh your skin, ensuring a glowing complexion.

Some of the options include customised facials (hydra facial, oxygen facial, etc.), chemical peels,

microneedling, and other innovative treatments designed to cater to your unique needs. These

treatments help combat signs of ageing, improve skin texture, and achieve a brighter, more even skin

tone, under the expert care of leading dermatologists.

Not just limited to skincare, Aesthetics by Aster also comes with unique treatments for hair loss, laser

hair removal, procedures for a smile makeover like teeth whitening, dental braces, and veneers, and

much more. At Aster Clinics, our goal is to provide high-quality, culturally sensitive healthcare that makes

every patient feel at home.

For more information about our services and to book an appointment with our Filipino doctors, please

visit our website or contact Aster Clinic, Al Muteena (Deira) and Aster Clinic, Satwa directly. We look

forward to serving you and your family with the care and respect you deserve.

Visit Aster Clinics today – because your best self begins with us!

For appointments, call us on 04 4400500 or download myAster app.