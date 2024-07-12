Experience the fusion of Indo-Chinese cuisine at Desert Wok

Taking pride in the flavors of Indo-Chinese cuisine, Desert Wok offers a diverse menu that artfully blends spices, herbs, and the freshest ingredients to deliver authentic Indian and Chinese culinary traditions.

Introducing their Summer Chef Special promo, you can avail a complimentary appetizer as you order any of their food offerings under the New Chef Special menu.

To avail of the promo, you can choose from the delightful array of main courses in their new menu: Mongolian Style (Beef or Chicken), Beijing Braised Beef, and Chef Veggie Special.

“We use spices, herbs, and fresh ingredients that attribute to the quality of our distinct style of Indo‐Chinese cooking. Our diverse menu caters to the palate of different nationalities which includes a vegetarian option,” Desert Wok owner Evangeline “Asiyah” Monjardin said.

Aside from the quality flavors, Desert Wok is also proud of its dedicated chefs and staff.

“We have skilled chefs who understand the Indo‐Chinese cuisine concept that is best described as the Indian’s rendition of Chinese food,” Monjardin said.

“Other than the consistency of our flavors, we also maintain good customer service to entice a returning guest. We take great pride in our staff who have been with us for 15 years,” she added.

If you want to level up your dining experience, you can also try their regular lunch combo meals; their best-sellers, including Honey Crispy Prawn, Chamba Chicken, Crunchy Beef, Hakka Noodles, and Mixed Fried Rice; or their Shrimp balls—the latest addition to their appetizers.

You can also enjoy a 10% discount on your orders during the Happy Hour, from 3 PM to 6 PM on weekdays.

Located in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, Desert Wok offers a dining experience that features a cozy and modern Chinese design and takes online orders as well.

“We ensure that our small dining space still allows every customer’s dining experience

memorable with compliments to the flavorful aroma and taste of our dishes,” the owner said, adding that their restaurant is accessible to people with disabilities as it includes a ramp and wide doorways.

Desert Wok opens from 11:30 AM to 11:30 PM from Saturday to Thursday and from 1:00 PM to 11:30 PM every Friday, while delivery order starts at 11:30 AM.