Introducing the realme GT 6: The ‘Flagship Killer’ Powered by AI Arrives in the UAE

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, officially announces the highly anticipated launch of the realme GT 6 in the United Arab Emirates. This significant entry into the high-end market highlights realme’s dedication to innovation and its mission to redefine the standards for premium smartphones. Renowned as the “Flagship Killer” and powered by AI, the realme GT 6 is poised to make a substantial impact.

Lawrence Zhang – UAE Sales Director stated, “The UAE market holds immense significance for realme, and we are delighted to introduce the realme GT 6, marking our debut in the premium phone segment here. This launch underscores our commitment to integrating advanced AI technology with top-tier design and performance. We believe the realme GT 6 will set new standards for premium smartphones in the region, delivering exceptional value and innovation to our customers.”

realme 6 GT is available now across major retailers and online on the e-commerce platforms Noon and Amazon with prices starting at 1699 AED. Color options include Razor Green and Fluid Silver.

The World’s Brightest Smartphone Display Yet

realme GT 6 elevates smartphone displays with the world’s brightest display, a groundbreaking 6000nit Ultra Bright display made possible by superior luminescent materials. This exceptional brightness ensures crystal-clear visuals even in direct sunlight, enhancing outdoor visibility and gaming experiences. Remarkably power-efficient, the display minimizes battery drain while maintaining optimal performance. HDR and Pro-XDR technologies further enhance visuals, delivering a wider range of colors and brightness levels for a more immersive experience, especially for gamers looking for lifelike visuals. Maximizing both visual fluidity and power efficiency, realme GT 6 integration of 8T LTPO technology intelligently adapts the refresh rate and power savings of up to 20%.

realme prioritizes user eye health with a 2160Hz PWM dimming technology and an AI-powered eye protection system that adapts screen settings for optimal comfort.

Snapdragon Chipset Spearhead Smartphone Performance

realme GT 6 raises the bar for smartphone performance as it is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with over 1,650,000 benchmark score, delivering lightning-fast responsiveness, smooth multitasking, and unparalleled gaming experiences. This high-performance chipset excels at handling demanding tasks, making it ideal for gamers who want smooth, high-frame-rate gameplay and multitaskers who rely on seamless app switching and responsiveness.

realme GT 6 also features Geek Power Tuning for personalized performance optimization and a dedicated privacy encryption chipset for enhanced data security.

Master of Nightscape Photography with a 50MP Night Vision Camera

realme GT 6 features a 50MP Super OIS Main camera with an advanced night vision system powered by the Sony LYT-808 sensor. This groundbreaking camera set-up is designed to capture stunning clarity in every detail, even in low-light conditions. It also ensures exceptional dynamic range, image quality, and low-light performance. Users can also enjoy 4K high dynamic range Dolby Vision video recording and playback for a truly cinematic experience, with both main camera and telephoto camera. It also features a 32MP front camera, ideal for capturing detailed selfies and crystal-clear video calls.

Flagship Specs with Iceberg Cooling, 120W Charging, and 5500mAh Massive Battery

Beyond its industry-leading display and chipset, realme GT 6 delivers a suite of top-tier features. To ensure peak performance even during the most demanding tasks, the series incorporates an advanced Iceberg Vapor Cooling System. It also boasts a massive 5500mAh long-life battery ensuring long-lasting power for everyday use. Charging is a breeze with 120W SUPERVOOC technology, achieving a 50% charge in just 10 minutes.

About realme

realme is a global consumer technology company that has revolutionized the smartphone market by making advanced technologies more accessible. It offers a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices, featuring premium specifications, quality, and trend-setting designs, particularly aimed at young consumers. Founded by Sky Li in 2018, realme swiftly emerged as one of the top 5 smartphone brands in 30 markets globally within three years. The company has expanded its footprint across multiple regions, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, amassing a global user base of over 200 million. The year 2024 marks a significant rebranding phase for realme with its new slogan, “Make it real.” Under this new brand spirit, realme is more dedicated than ever to young users, aiming to bring real, clear, and tangible benefits to their lives.

For media enquiries, please contact Maria Ougarram, co-founder and managing partner of MarCom Consultancy.