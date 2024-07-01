O! Millionaire 111th Draw: Win Against Climate Change with Green Certificate

Reward yourself with an opportunity to go greener with O! Millionaire’s Green Certificate. For only 25 dirhams, you can join a significant initiative to safeguard the planet and stand a chance to win big!

Invest in a sustainable future with O! Millionaire’s Green Certificate which is geared towards fighting against the rising carbon dioxide emissions through natural solutions—specifically, by planting trees!

By participating in the O! Millionaire Draw, you are not just chasing the Grand Prize of AED 100,000,000—you are also actively supporting environmental sustainability. Each ticket purchased directly supports the planting of trees to build Oasis Park, with O! Millionaire already making a substantial impact by planting 55,500 trees across various regions of India.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 111

Check your Green Certificate ID and see if you are the lucky guaranteed weekly raffle ID winner taking home AED 100,000 — 5A8N X2H6.

The seven lucky numbers during the latest draw were 4, 21, 25, 28, 38, 41, 44. If these were your lucky numbers, you will receive a grand prize of AED 100 million. Another good news is if you choose Double and Secure, your prize will also be doubled to AED 200 million.

Did you miss the live draw? You can watch the 111th episode here:

Catch the previous episodes of O! Millionaire’s podcast with CEO Ralph Martin, featuring Vince Ang, General Manager of The Filipino Times newspaper.

About the Live Draw

The O! Millionaire Draw stands out not only for its exciting prizes but also for its commitment to combating climate change through innovative green initiatives.

In collaboration with Oasis Park, O! Millionaire is dedicated to planting 60 million trees globally. This ambitious goal aims not only to beautify landscapes but also to significantly reduce carbon dioxide levels, contributing to a healthier planet for future generations—for just 25 AED!

Join O! Millionaire in making a significant impact on our planet’s health and sustainability. Purchase your Green Certificates now and pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future with O! Millionaire’s impactful green initiatives.