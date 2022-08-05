WATCH: Fun facts about Disney On Ice performers you probably didn’t know

Filipinos and UAE residents in general often marvel at the sights of elegant dancers and the spins that they do on the floor during the performances of ‘Disney On Ice’.

However, did you know that they spend at least two decades of constant training to hone their dancing style and craft as professional ice skaters for Disney?

Here are several quick numbers and fun facts you should know:

20,000 – Number of hours of practice for each dancer

370 – Number of hours for their rehearsals before the big show

120,000 – Number of jumps they do

300 – The average number of rotations per minute as each dancer spins in the air, at 20 miles per hour across the ice

280,000 – Estimated number of miles travelled by Disney On Ice performers spanning over 5000 shows throughout a career.

This October, the entire family and OFW barkada can enjoy a unique show right here in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, as Disney brings some of its most iconic characters to life!

Disney On Ice presents “Mickey and Friends” welcomes OFWs from throughout the UAE to see timeless stories brought to life. The five-day exhibition will take place from October 12 to 16 at Etihad Area, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and will feature characters from numerous Disney films!

With their awe-inspiring dancing and fun-filled performances, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy will provide a spectacular greeting.

Ticket prices start from AED 84. Show timings are as follows:

Wednesday, October 12 — 7:30 pm

Thursday, October 13 — 7:30 pm

Friday, October 14 — 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 15 — 11:30am, 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, October 16 — 11:30am, 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Tickets are available through the official website of Etihad Arena at: https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/event-booking/disney-on-ice-2022