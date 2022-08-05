TFT Reach

Star-studded ‘Pinoy Piyesta’ in Dubai happening this September 2

Filipinos in Dubai and the UAE ought to mark their calendars this September 2 with six of the Philippines’ hottest and trending stars to grace the Coca-Cola Arena in an upcoming one-night-only unforgettable concert!

The ‘Pinoy Piyesta’ will feature internationally renowned Filipino singers and comedians including Asia’s Soul Supreme, KZ Tandingan; singer-songwriter, Morisette; pop-rock sensation, Yeng Constantino; and OPM hitmaker, Erik Santos.  Adding their uniquely hilarious flair to the evening are singer-comediennes K Brosas and Ethel Booba.

Filipinos are a thriving community within Dubai, one which we have come to embrace and enjoy.  They are truly unique and proud people with a strong love for their culture and their country and we are looking forward to bringing a bit of home to them with this concert and showcasing their colourful way of life,” says Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.

The concert will take Filipinos to a nostalgia trip with songs popularized since the 90s, with antics and jokes that will fill the Coca-Cola Arena with fun, laughter and a good time to entertain overseas Filipinos who have been working hard to support their families back home.

‘Pinoy Piyesta’ is proudly brought to you by leaders in entertainment, Blu Blood, in association with Dubai Summer Surprises. A not-to-be-missed event, tickets are available at www.coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList and BookMyShow.

