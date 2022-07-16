WEMART Abu Dhabi celebrates 1 year with scooter, laptop giveaway!

WEMART Abu Dhabi invites UAE residents to join in the fun as they celebrate their 1st year anniversary with a special giveaway, along with lots of surprises in store!

With over a year in operations, WEMART Abu Dhabi gives back to their beloved customers with several exciting giveaways just by shopping.

From July 16 – 18, WEMART members who spend AED 80 on a single receipt in their Abu Dhabi store will get a chance to win in the raffle draw!

Grand Prize will be 1 Huawei Laptop, as well as 6 scooters. WEMART will also be giving away Smart Rice Cookers, Milk Tea Monthly tickets, LIBY Color Brightening washing powder, and more.

Purchase of cigarettes, phone cards and bulk wholesale are not included for these purchases. The lottery qualification is only valid on the same day, and the single receipt can be drawn up to three times.

Freebies available

From July 16 – 24, WEMART Abu Dhabi will be giving away items and services with a single receipt purchase, as follows:

AED 80 single receipt: Free set of tissue

AED 120 single receipt: Free vehicle inspection service worth AED 100

AED 200 single receipt: Free car four-wheel alignment and vehicle inspection service worth AED 300

Purchase of cigarettes, phone cards and bulk wholesale are not included for these purchases. Free tissues are also only limited per day – so be sure to go and buy early while stocks last!

Be sure to add the WECHAT or Phone number of the United Auto Repair customer service, register your vehicle information, and schedule your inspection time. WEMART Abu Dhabi will be giving away a total of 600 places for vehicle inspection and four-wheel alignment, which are valid for 3 months from date of issue.