Savor all-time Filipino breakfast favorite ‘pandesals’ at Philippines Food Festival ‘Bangkota Meals’ at Panadero

For many Filipinos, a good breakfast involves a warm cup of coffee with several pieces of their favorite ‘Pandesal’ or milk buns fresh from the oven. Whether they opt to use spreads or dip the pandesal on their coffee is as per their preference – but what’s common amongst majority of Filipinos is that having a piece of pandesal will definitely brighten up their day!

Panadero Pastry Shop, one of the active participants of the ongoing Philippines Food Festival ‘Bangkota Meals’, captures the concept of the ‘pandesal’ and takes it to the next level with three iterations as conceptualized by: The classic ‘Pandesal’, the scrumptious ‘Pan de Coco’, and the trendy, tasty ‘Ube Pandesal’!

Filipinos can now savor their classic milk ‘Pandesal’ that they can enjoy over coffee or as a sandwich with their chosen spreads and dips. Panadero also infuses the delicious, mouthwatering coconut spreads into their ‘Pan de Coco’ for an unforgettable sweet delicacy that could also serve as your dessert! In addition, their latest entry, the Ube Pandesal, rides on the trend of the Ube Cheese goodness that gives a counterpoint fusion of savory and sweet tastes that Filipinos and even expats of other nationalities love!

WhatsApp Image 2022 03 21 at 8.40.57 AM 1

Fresh from the Oven

The term “Panadero” is the Tagalog word which means “baker”. From their humble beginnings by July 2013 at Satwa, they have since expanded their bakery with six branches in total including Al Hudaiba, Al Diyafah, Salah Al Din, Al Muraqqabat, and Al Karama – with three more soon to open in the coming months.

WhatsApp Image 2022 03 21 at 8.40.56 AM 2

Panadero’s best sellers, apart from pandesal include their ‘Cheesy Donuts’, pastries, and other cookies in what most customers enjoy as baked goods that leave a creamy and soft filling within each bite.

WhatsApp Image 2022 03 21 at 8.40.57 AM 3 e1647842064710

“We strive to provide our customers with exceptional service, competitive pricing and even better bread – by using the finest ingredients that make our look bread not only look good, but more importantly, taste great as well! We endeavor to provide Filipino expats in UAE a semblance of home through our wide variety of delicious breads which each and every of our kababayans grew up with,” read the message from Panadero Pastry Shop.

WhatsApp Image 2022 03 21 at 8.40.56 AM 1

Panadero Pastry Shop is a member of the League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneur (LFBE), a subsidiary of the Philippine Business Council of Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE). The PBC-DNE is a non-profit organization established in 2001 under the patronage of the Embassy of the Philippines and the Philippine Consulate General of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and the only Filipino organization recognized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the esteemed role of facilitating business opportunities for the Filipino community and their commercial partners in the country.

WhatsApp Image 2022 03 21 at 8.40.57 AM 2

