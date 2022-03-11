Four payment options OFWs should keep in mind when buying properties in PH

Gone are the days when you had to wait for the PCSO lottery draw to win before you could buy your own property, whether it was a condo or a house and lot. Financial organizations and other entities have made it simpler to obtain a house loan in recent years.

During open houses, certain condominium developers may have special offers, and your licensed agent may give you some advice on a flexible payment scheme, something that suits your financial profile, and they may provide extended down payment programs to make your monthly payments more affordable.

Bank loans

Qualifications: You are at least 21 years old but younger than 65 years old. You must be a regular employee of your company for at least 2 years with a monthly gross income of at least P30,000 and if you own a business, it must at least be in operation for 2 years.

Documents needed: Basic documents needed include financial statements and Income Tax Return, Certificate of Employment, pay slips, copy of CCT / TCT (Condominium Certificate of Transfer / Title Certificate of Transfer), valid IDs, lot plan and vicinity map, marriage contract if applicable, proof of remittance for 3 months (for OFWs) and certificate of Business Registration.

Loan amount: Banks may lend up to 80% of the actual property value and a minimum of P400,000. Amount to be loaned is also dependent on the individual’s paying capacity.

Interest rate: For bank loans, interest rates may range from 5.75%, subject to re-pricing after one year, to 12%. But buyers can opt for a fixed interest rate from 1 to 5 years.

Term of Loan: 5 to 20 years.

In-house Financing

Qualifications: If you are an interested buyer who can afford the down payment and present required documents.

Documents needed: Certificate of Employment and Compensation, source of income, bank statement or remittance slip, and post dated checks.

Interest rate: 14% to 18%.

SSS Loan

Qualifications: Applicant must be an SSS member or an OFW not older than 60 years old upon application, those who are 60 years at the time of application will have a maximum loan term of 5 years. The member should have contributed for at least 36 months and 24 continuous contributions in the period prior to application. The borrower must also be up-to-date in the payment of their other SSS loans if any and was not previously granted final SSS benefits.

Documents needed: Latest ITR (Income Tax Return), certification of employment, latest pay slips, SSS form, Property Tax declaration, and Realty Tax receipt, and OCT/CCT/TCT (Original Certificate of Title / Condominium Certificate of Transfer/ Title Certificate of Transfer).

Interest rate: 8% to 11 % per year still depending on the amount borrowed.

Loan amount: P400,000 to P2,000,000.

Loan Term: 5 to 30 years.

Pag-IBIG

Qualifications: Applicant must be a Pag-IBIG member for at least 24 months and have no existing housing loan or any Pag-IBIG foreclosed property loan, the borrower’s monthly amortization must not exceed 35% of their total gross salary and must not be older than 60 years old upon application and 70 years old upon loan maturity.

Documents needed: Birth certificate (if single) or Marriage Contract (if married), latest pay slip, TIN (Tax Identification Number), ITR (Income Tax Return), Residence Tax, proof of billing address, (Original Certificate of Title / Condominium Certificate of Transfer/ Title Certificate of Transfer) job contract with VISA and passport for OFWs, and business permits for business owners.

Interest rate: 8% to 11.5%.

Loan amount: A maximum if 80% of property price.

Loan term: Maximum of 20 years and 15 years for OFWs.

The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE), the biggest, longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, is now on its eighth edition, which will be held this November 5-6, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza – Sheikh Zayed Road.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.