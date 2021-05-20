Three Filipinos win Big Ticket’s 24k Gold Giveaway worth AED 10,000 each

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s weekend promotion ‘The Big Gold Giveaway’ made three Filipinos AED 10,000 richer with the value of the gold that they won last weekend!

The three lucky Filipinos who bought their tickets online were Nestor Caesar Grageda, Fatima Andrelyn Magbojos, and Mario Pascual, who would each be taking home 24k 50 grams gold bar that’s worth AED 10,000 each.

Over the weekend, these Filipinos took advantage of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s ‘The Big Gold Giveaway’ promotion, where every spend of AED1,000 on the ‘buy two get one free Big Ticket offer’ got them entries for the electronic draw.

Pascual said that he didn’t even realize that he purchased their tickets during the giveaway, and said that it was indeed a stroke of luck that he along with five of his friends managed to win the gold bar.

“Nasa training ako ng tumawag yung isa sa member ng group at sinabing nakita nya yung name ko sa big ticket. Hindi ko sineryoso ang sinabi nya kasi ang alam ko sa June 3 pa ang raffle. Inisip ko na nangpaprank lang sya. Pagdating ko ng bahay late afternoon nakita ko yung picture na isinend nya. Nacurious akong buksan yung site ng Big Ticket at doon ko na realize na totoo nga na may Gold Giveaway Promotion ang Big Ticket!” said Pascual.

Pascual said that they plan to either split the win or use their winnings to buy more tickets for the coming months.

“Once na maclaim namin yung gold baka i-convert namin in cash at paghati-hatian na lang or ibili ng dagdag na ticket para sa mas marami pang chances. Nagpapasalamat ako sa organizers ng Big Ticket na walang sawang nagbibigay ng maraming big opportunity na guminhawa ang buhay nang biglaan or by chance ng isang tao,” said Pascual.

Apart from the three Filipino winners, Big Ticket gave out gold bars to SIX other individuals , for a total of 10 lucky winners.

This May, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi brings you closer to your Big Dreams, as they plan on making not one but Two Millionaires. All of Big Ticket’s prizes are guaranteed, giving away cash and Dream Car prizes every month, with no roll overs.

The Fantastic 15 Million is back! Only this time the 2nd prize is a whopping AED 1 Million.

In addition to the two millionaire prizes, Big Ticket will also be giving away six extra cash prizes.

Along with the Big Ticket cash promotion, you could also drive away in a superb Jeep Grand Cherokee during the Big Ticket series 228 live draw taking place on June 3.

Stay tuned to our social media platforms and keep your notifications button on to get updates on all the Big Ticket activities throughout the month of May. Hurry and grab your Big Ticket now! The price of a Big Ticket is AED 500 inclusive of VAT. If you buy two tickets, we’ll give you a third absolutely free. The Big Ticket Dream Car ticket is AED 150 inclusive of VAT. To purchase your Big Ticket, visit our stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport or online on our website www.bigticket.ae. Make it a date to purchase your Big Ticket this month and stand a chance of becoming a millionaire.

Below is the list of prizes for The Fantastic 15 Million promotion in April:

GRAND PRIZE AED 15 000 000 2nd PRIZES AED 1 000 000 3rd PRIZE AED 100 000 4th PRIZE AED 90 000 5th PRIZE AED 80 000 6th PRIZE AED 70 000 7th PRIZE AED 60 000 8th PRIZE AED 50 000

Remember we have various activities happening within Big Ticket both in store and online; if you are travelling via Abu Dhabi International airport all travelling passengers can stand a chance to win free Big Tickets to the June 3rd Draw. There will be Lifesize cutouts of Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra in Terminal 1. Passengers have to click a selfie with the cutouts and tag the Big Ticket official page with #BigTicketAbuDhabi to enter the draw. 1 lucky winner will win 1 free ticket to the 3rd June Draw.

