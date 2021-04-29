TFT Reach

West Zone marks beginning of UAE’s summer season with ‘Wow Deals’

As the UAE prepares for warmer temperatures ahead starting this May, Filipinos are now starting to anticipate the summer season that will bring in loads of excitement and fun in the coming weeks.

This is why West Zone has launched their iconic ‘WOW Deals’ promo that will help Filipinos and residents welcome the UAE’s summer wave with discounted products and items across all of their stores in the country!

The promo will begin by April 29 and will extend to May 5 or until stocks last.

In addition, West Zone will also be welcoming the summer months with the opening of a brand new store located at Dubai’s Moosa Tower 2 at Sheikh Zayed Road.

West Zone’s continuous plans for expansion across all seven emirates will surely help Filipinos and other residents in the area to have better access to top quality food shipped from all over the world at affordable prices.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WestzoneGroupUAE

Instagram: @westzonesupermarket

Twitter: @WestZoneUAE

Website: www.westzone.com

Shoppers can also get updates through WhatsApp by sending ‘addme’ to 056 403 8008.

They can also reach West Zone to get the latest promotions and WOW deals through their App available on the Apple App Store or Google Play on Android: West Zone Supermarkets.

 

