The big CBBC sale returns to Dubai World Trade Centre

The most awaited shopping and fashion event that is the Concept Big Brands Carnival (CBBC) finally marks its return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 30th September until the 4th of October in Hall 5 & 6. After months of speculation, CBBC will be heading back to the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the shopping craze had been drastically down and people were staying at home ensuring the compliance to the COVID-19 safety measures. But now CBBC will change all that, it will be a breather as well as an attraction for people to enjoy shopping again and give them the shopping environment they were craving for months.

CBBC has joined hands with the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) to ensure all its visitors a safe and a unique shopping experience. CBBC and DWTC will ensure that all the safety measures are taken place in compliance with the Dubai Health Authority for COVID-19.

The pandemic situation has not come to an end. World leaders, celebrities are playing an important role in spreading positivity through tweets, actions to comfort people around the world. CBBC is taking this a step further. CBBC will once again unite people with all the safety measure in place and give them an opportunity to enjoy the essence of shopping once again.

CBBC and DWTC will be a driving force towards the normalization of shopping in the UAE. Due to this pandemic situation, people are not willing to step out of their home and they choose to stay back. This time CBBC is bigger and better than ever before. With more than 300 brands such as Lacoste, Aigner, Boss, Adidas, Guess, Steve Madden, Rayban, Divage, Diesel and many more under one roof, CBBC has surely stepped up its game to bring unique offerings to the people.

CBBC has always been the centre of shopping attention in recent years. Mr. Vijay Samayni (Founder & Chairman of Concept Brands Group) had said “ It is a destination store in the heart of the city, where shoppers get all their favourite brands under one roof at discounted prices”.

We should always remember that time passes by, whether its good or bad. Just like that, this pandemic situation will be a part of history. And as Mr. Vijay Samyani said “Everything will be okay”.

DWTC was once a quarantine centre for COVID patients and now CBBC will be more than happy to lift that image and bring back the shopping fanatics back together at the Dubai World Trade centre.

Entry is free of charge. Visit CBBC at the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 30th of September until the 4th of October in Hall 5 & 6 from 10 am – 10 pm.