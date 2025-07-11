Big Ticket’s The Big Win Contest Awards a Combined Prize of AED395,000 to Four Lucky Expats from India, Pakistan and The Philippines!

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 11 July 2025: The highly anticipated Big Ticket’s The Big Win Contest has once again brought joy and rewards to 4 lucky participants. In the Series 276 Big Ticket draw, winners took home a combined prize value of AED395,000, marking yet another exciting milestone in Big Ticket’s long-standing tradition of making dreams come true.

Sarfaraz Sheikh – AED 75,000 Winner

A businessman in his 60s from Pakistan, who has been living in Dubai with his wife for over 20 years, has been purchasing Big Ticket entries on and off for the past five years.

“When I found out I had won, it was an incredible feeling, something truly exciting and unexpected. Not knowing the exact prize amount right away only added to the thrill. I plan to use part of the prize to enjoy a vacation with my wife and treat ourselves, while also setting aside a portion for a meaningful cause. Although I’m not a regular buyer, I definitely see myself participating in Big Ticket again.”

Noriel Bonifacio – AED 110,000 Winner

A 50-year-old plant attendant from the Philippines, who has been living in Dubai for the past 15 years while his family remains back home, has been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month with a group of 10 friends.

“I can’t express how I’m feeling right now. I’ve been trying my luck for the past 10 years, and the day has finally come. The prize will be shared among our group, and with my portion, I plan to support my family and contribute to my children’s education. I will continue buying Big Ticket for as long as I’m in the UAE, and I encourage others to participate, you never know when luck might be on your side.”

Sajeev G.R. – AED 130,000 Winner

A 43-year-old designer from Kerala, who has been living in Bahrain for the past 18 years while his family remains in India, has been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month for the last four years with a group of 13 friends.

“Receiving the winning call was an incredibly joyful moment. Not just for me, but for our entire group, this win belongs to all of us and our families. We’ve decided to divide the prize equally among ourselves. I’ll continue participating in Big Ticket and hope to win an even bigger prize in the future. My advice to others is to give Big Ticket a try, it might just be your turn next.”

Abooty Thaya Kandoth – AED 80,000 Winner

A 54-year-old Sales Supervisor from Kerala, who has been living in Dubai with his family for the past 33 years, began purchasing Big Ticket entries nearly a decade ago. Since then, he has been regularly buying tickets on his own.

“When I received the winning call, I was overwhelmed with happiness—what’s not to be happy about? After 10 years of trying, luck finally struck, and I still can’t believe it. I plan to use the prize money to take my family on a well-deserved vacation. I’m already preparing to purchase another ticket before the end of the month to make the most of the bundle offer. My advice to everyone is to keep trying, you never know when it might be your turn.”

Congratulations once again to the winners!

What’s Happening This July at Big Ticket?

Big Ticket is kicking off July with a brand-new lineup of high-value rewards, giving customers more reasons to tune in, take part, and look forward to every stage of the draw.

The grand prize this month is the AED 20 million, with the winning ticket set to be revealed during the live draw in Abu Dhabi on 3rd August. On the same night, six additional winners will each walk away with AED 50,000 in cash.

Every Thursday leading up to the live draw, Big Ticket will hold its weekly e-draws, awarding AED 50,000 to four lucky winners. That’s a total of 16 cash prizes given away before the main event even begins.

That’s not all, customers who purchase two or more cash tickets in a single transaction between 1st and 24th July will automatically enter the Big Win Contest. Four participants will be selected to attend the live draw in Abu Dhabi, where each will be guaranteed a cash prize ranging from AED 20,000 to AED 150,000. Finalists will be announced on 1st August on Big Ticket’s official website.

Car lovers have plenty to be excited about as well. This month’s car draw features a Range Rover Velar, with the winner to be announced on 3rd August, followed by a BMW M440i draw taking place on 3rd September.

To top it off, July’s promotion also includes a special ticket bundle offer, available all month long:

Buy 2, get 1 free ticket for online purchases.

Buy 2, get 2 free tickets for Big Ticket and Buy 2, get 3 free tickets for Dream Car when purchased at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters.

With Big Ticket, no dream is out of reach! With an exciting lineup of prizes waiting to be claimed, now is the perfect time to take a chance. Will your name be the next one we celebrate?

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

For all the latest news and updates on upcoming draws, everyone is encouraged to follow Big Ticket’s social media platforms.

The weekly E-draw dates:

Week 2: 10th – 16th July & Draw Date – 17th July (Thursday)

Week 3: 17th – 23rd July & Draw Date- 24th July (Thursday)

Week 4: 24th – 31st July & Draw Date- 1st August (Friday)