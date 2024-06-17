OFWs to benefit from Global Partners Program of Filipino Homes

After its recent success in Japan, Filipino Homes is back again in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to launch its third leg of its Global Partners Program (GPP) in Dubai to offer lucrative business opportunities to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the ever-growing real estate market in this part of the Middle East.

President and CEO of Filipino Homes Mr. Anthony Leuterio and the creator of the Global Partners Program believes that the initiative does not only open the doors for extra income to partner OFWs but also as an alternative income stream in lieu of employment.

“OFWs need to focus more at this time on entrepreneurship than just employment so they don’t have to spend a good part of their life away from their families,” says Leuterio.

The forthcoming GPP (Global Partners Program) briefing will be on June 13 and 14, 2024 at 5:30 pm at Shakey’s Restaurant in Burjuman District.

Incidentally, new GPP affiliates are now able to invite real estate investors to the Philippine Property Investment Roadshow on July 15 to 16, 2024, from 1 pm to 4 pm also in Shakey’s Restaurant.

The said roadshow will highlight investible projects from among the country’s leading developers, Weecom Community Developers Inc, JiProp Development Corp., and Priland Development Corp. all of whom are partners of Rent.ph and Filipino Homes which will market the units for rent or for future resale.

Immediately thereafter, Filipino Homes will expand its presence in Qatar on June 18 to 23, 2024.

For details and inquiries contact its Head of GPP Coordination Team Ms. Rhodale Apa-ap at (971)552837718, or +63917- 7171195 (Viber/Whatsapp).