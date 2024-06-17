Marcos expresses solidarity with Muslim community on Eid Al-Adha

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. calls on Filipinos to be courageous even at the expense of comfort and security as he joins the Muslim community in celebrating Eid Al-Adha.

“May we have a clarity of mind and kindness of heart to overcome the trials that prevent us from achieving true peace,” he said.

In his message for the observance of the Feast of Sacrifice, Marcos said the occasion is an opportunity to contemplate the life of Ibrahim, whose love and faith for Allah became the core virtues of Islamic teaching.

“May we grow in wisdom and fortitude as we discern challenges, knowing that there is gain in surrender and the act of letting go, even of persons and things we value the most,” the President said in a statement.

Marcos also expressed solidarity and urged the Muslim community to nurture relationships with others and the Almighty.

“Indeed, in treading the noble yet arduous path of righteousness, we will find a greater sense of purpose in uplifting the lives of others and enriching the facets that make our dreams and endeavors meaningful,” Marcos said.