Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos urges Filipinos to be brave in Eid’l Adha message

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago

President Bongbong Marcos urges Filipinos to be brave even at the expense of their own comfort in his message marking Eid’l Adha.

Marcos added the occasion is a moment to reflect on the life and story of Ibrahim, whose commitment and love for Allah are central to Islamic teaching.

“As we understand the significance of this commemoration, we feel deep within ourselves that, in nurturing our relationship with others and the Almighty, we are strengthened by our past and fueled with lessons to face tomorrow with grit and resilience,” said Marcos.

He also hopes that Filipinos will have the courage to be brave even it means you will experience discomfort.

“We will find a greater sense of purpose in uplifting the lives of others and enriching the facets that make our dreams and endeavors meaningful,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

de la serna roque

Netizens question Harry Roque’s travel companion in a 2023 Europe trip

12 seconds ago
SSS Meet and Greet for MySSS Pension Booster

Empowering Filipino workers: SSS hosts Meet and Greet for MySSS Pension Booster

26 mins ago
Picpa1

PICPA Dubai’s Annual General Assembly 2024: Level Up 10X

2 hours ago
armed forces of the philippines logo

AFP slams China’s ‘deceptive, misleading’ claims over alleged collision in South China Sea

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button