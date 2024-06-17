Marcos urges Filipinos to be brave in Eid’l Adha message

President Bongbong Marcos urges Filipinos to be brave even at the expense of their own comfort in his message marking Eid’l Adha.

Marcos added the occasion is a moment to reflect on the life and story of Ibrahim, whose commitment and love for Allah are central to Islamic teaching.

“As we understand the significance of this commemoration, we feel deep within ourselves that, in nurturing our relationship with others and the Almighty, we are strengthened by our past and fueled with lessons to face tomorrow with grit and resilience,” said Marcos.

He also hopes that Filipinos will have the courage to be brave even it means you will experience discomfort.

“We will find a greater sense of purpose in uplifting the lives of others and enriching the facets that make our dreams and endeavors meaningful,” he said.