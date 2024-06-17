AFP slams China’s ‘deceptive, misleading’ claims over alleged collision in South China Sea

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) slammed China’s statement that a Philippine ship collided with a Chinese Coast Guard vessel in waters off Ayungin Shoal.

“The AFP will not discuss operational details on the legal humanitarian rotation and resupply mission at Ayungin Shoal, which is well within our EEZ,” the Philippine military said in a statement.

“We will not dignify the deceptive and misleading claims of the China Coast Guard. The main issue remains to be the illegal presence and actions of Chinese vessels within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, which infringes on our sovereignty and sovereign rights,” it added.

The AFP also called out the continued aggressive actions of the CCG, which are escalating tensions in the region.

The CCG earlier claimed that a Philippine ship illegally entered the waters near Ayungin Shoal on Monday.

“The China Coast Guard (CCG) took control measures against the Philippine vessel in accordance with law. At 5:59 am, the Philippine supply ship ignored multiple stern warnings from the Chinese side, violated the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, dangerously and in an unprofessional manner approached Chinese vessels navigating normally, resulting in a collision,” the CCG said.

“The responsibility for the incident lies entirely with the Philippine side,” it added.